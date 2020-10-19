Congress leader Siddaramaiah stranded at airport due to insulin

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah forgot to take insulin dose prior to boarding flight to Belagavi and was stranded in the airport for more than an hour until local Congress leaders arranged for a dose.

Siddaramaiah was scheduled to visit his Badami Assembly segment in Bagalkot district. He arrived by flight here on Monday morning. On arrival, he realised that he had forgotten to take the insulin dose.

He had to remain in waiting area until local Congress leaders arranged for insulin, former MLA Ashok Pattan said.