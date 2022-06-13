Congress leaders in Karnataka attempt to picket ED office, detained and let off

The police on Monday detained Congress leaders who were on their way to the Enforcement Directorate office at Shanthinagar where they wanted to picket as a protest against their leader Rahul Gandhi’s questioning in the National Herald case.

Congress leaders, led by opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar, began marching from the Lal Bagh main gate towards Shanthinagar. The police stopped them later.

Party leaders Priyank Kharge, Anjali Nimbalkar and others climbed the barricades and raised slogans against the BJP government. They were detained and let off later.

During the protest, Shivakumar said, “This is a historic struggle. Ours is a party that brought independence to the country. National Herald functioned as the voice of the people. Sonia Gandhi could have become the PM, but she rejected the opportunity and sacrificed it for Manmohan Singh.”

“Even Rahul Gandhi could have become the PM. But he never chased power. Indira Gandhi made a sacrifice for the country. Sonia and Rahul are being harassed,” he charged.

Siddaramaiah said Sonia and Rahul are not alone. “Crores of party workers are with them. Nobody has the right to curtail people’s rights. We condemn the vendetta politics of reopening a case closed in 2015,” he said.

According to former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara, the National Herald case holds no water. “What is there to question Rahul Gandhi? Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge underwent questioning for six hours. What was the need? After Oscar Fernandes, Kharge was made a member of the Trust. It was under the BJP government that the case was closed. Now, they’re simply trying to create fear,” he said.