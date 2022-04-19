Congress leaders visit contractor’s family, seek ‘justice’ for death

Congress leaders, led by KPCC President D K Shivakumar, met family members of Santosh Patil and handed over a cheque for Rs 11 lakh on behalf of the party. Congress leader Prakash Hukkeri gave Rs five lakh in his individual capacity.

“The Congress will continue to mount pressure on the government seeking justice for Patil’s death,” he said.

He alleged that there were efforts to tarnish Patil’s image. The government should pay a compensation of Rs one crore and provide a job to Santosh’s wife Jayashree.

The government should immediately arrest those named in the FIR, he urged.

“Ramesh Jarkiholi is an experienced campaigner. Let him release documents to establish his charges that I am involved in a conspiracy against Patil,” Shivakumar dared the Gokak MLA.

Jarkiholi had recently claimed that he would soon release documents to prove the greatest leader’s (Shivakumar) involvement in the conspiracy against Patil. On violence in Old Hubballi, Shivakumar said,”The Congress party is not related to untoward incidents in Old Hubballi. Even some of the Congress leaders were also injured in the incident.”

Probe intensified

The Udupi police questioned Hindalga gram panchayat president Nagesh Mannolkar and Gangadhar Nayak, who worked as a panchayat development officer at the village, on Tuesday.

Inspector Sharangouda Patil led team also verified documents related to the works executed by Patil.

The police recorded Mannolkar’s statement at his Samarth Colony residence at Laxmi Nagar. A group of 12 contractors, who had executed works based on Patil’s directions, also provided details.

“Patil carried out works worth Rs 50 lakh. He employed the 12 contractors for the remaining works. About 108 works worth Rs 4 crore were implemented in the wake of the Laxmi Devi fair after a gap of 100 years. Nobody pressurised Patil for money,” Mannolkar told reporters.

Ramesh Jarkiholi held a meeting with 12 contractors on Monday who urged him to take steps to release the funds for the works, he said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: