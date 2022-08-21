'Congress' man held for egg hit on Siddaramaiah car

A man claiming to be a Congress worker was arrested on Saturday for hurling an egg at Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah's car at Guddehosur in Kushalnagar.
The arrested Sampath, who was picked up by the police on the day he hurled the egg, had to be admitted to a hospital with serious health issues. The police conducted a search after his discharge and arrested him.
A video clip of Sampath from Somwarpet, who claimed to be a Congress worker and confessed to hurling the egg at Siddaramaiah's car, had gone viral.
However, it was not clear who had shot the video and who was questioning the man.
In the video, he says, "I was angry at Siddaramaiah for his statement on Tipu and that people in Kodagu consume beef. I joined the protesting group and hurled an egg at the car."
"I am a follower of Jeevijaya and was in the JD(S) when he was in the party. Later, when Jeevijaya joined the Congress, I followed him," he said.
