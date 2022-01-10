Congress Mekedatu march: 35 leaders booked, CM Bommai says law will act

The D K Shivakumar-led Karnataka Congress resumed its foot march demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project on the second day Monday, even as 35 party leaders have been booked for defying Covid-19 curbs.

The local police have registered FIRs against Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and others for violating prohibitory orders during the launch of the padayatra on Sunday.

“Anybody who violates the law will face action,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters. “Now that cases have been registered, whatever needs to be done next as per provisions will happen automatically,” he said when asked about arrests.

Shivakumar dared the government to book more cases and caustically said he would provide lists and photographs of thousands of people who took part in the inaugural foot march.

On Monday, the Congress’ march will cover 15 km from Shivakumar’s native Doddalahalli to Kanakapura.

