Congress' Mekedatu march to end in Bengaluru tomorrow

The Congress' 'padayatra' (foot march), demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river in Karnataka, continued for the fourth day on Wednesday. The padayatra today covers a distance of 16.7 km to reach Mekrhi Circle in the city from near Jayadeva Junction.

This is the second leg of the march that ended abruptly in Ramanagara on January 13, when the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic had peaked.

The 'padayatra 2.0' with the theme ‘Namma Neeru, Namma Hakku’ (Our water, Our right), that resumed on Sunday, will culminate at the National College Ground in Basavanagudi in Bengaluru on March 3, after covering a total distance of 79.8 kilometres.

Speaking to reporters during the march, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah claimed that the ruling BJP is in fear and is disturbed as the padayatra has been successful.

State Congress President D K Shivakumar said though the padayatra is culminating tomorrow, it is a first step in the fight for the right over water. He said people from across sections and party lines have participated in the padayatra, and called it "historic".

The padayatra has continued despite an FIR against Congress leaders including Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, for holding the march on Sunday in violation of Covid-19 rules. The prevailing Covid norms carry a ban on rallies, dharnas and protests.

The march is also being seen politically, keeping in mind the BBMP elections, with the padayatra covering about 15 assembly constituencies in the city in the days to come.

The Mekedatu multi-purpose (drinking and power) project involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district, to which neighbouring Tamil Nadu is opposed. The estimated Rs 9,000 crore project once completed is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 TMC) and it can also generate 400 MW power.

