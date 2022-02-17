Congress misunderstood Eshwarappa's flag remark: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai slammed the agitating Congress for ‘misunderstanding’ RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa’s statement about the national flag.

“The Opposition has misunderstood the minister’s statement and is trying to create a wrong perception among people. The Opposition is displaying an anti-people attitude over the issue,” Bommai told reporters.

“Day-and-night dharnas have been held many times in the past too in the Assembly, but they were usually for a public cause, the interests of farmers and the state. There is nothing wrong in Eshwarappa’s statement. It does not have any aspects against the law. The Opposition leaders have made it a big issue as they do not have any other issue,” Bommai said.

Accusing the Congress of having “forgotten its responsibility,” Bommai said that the sleepover protest would not give the party any political dividends.

“Preventing the House from holding its session is indefensible. People will not approve it,” he said.

