Congress misunderstood Eshwarappa's flag remark: Bommai

Congress misunderstood Eshwarappa's flag remark: Bommai

The Opposition has misunderstood the minister’s statement and is trying to create a wrong perception among people, he said

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 17 2022, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2022, 03:58 ist
Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Chief Minister. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai slammed the agitating Congress for ‘misunderstanding’ RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa’s statement about the national flag. 

“The Opposition has misunderstood the minister’s statement and is trying to create a wrong perception among people. The Opposition is displaying an anti-people attitude over the issue,” Bommai told reporters. 

Also read: Flag row: Congress leaders to sleep in Karnataka Assembly tonight

“Day-and-night dharnas have been held many times in the past too in the Assembly, but they were usually for a public cause, the interests of farmers and the state. There is nothing wrong in Eshwarappa’s statement. It does not have any aspects against the law. The Opposition leaders have made it a big issue as they do not have any other issue,” Bommai said. 

Accusing the Congress of having “forgotten its responsibility,” Bommai said that the sleepover protest would not give the party any political dividends.

“Preventing the House from holding its session is indefensible. People will not approve it,” he said. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka News
Karnataka
K S Eshwarappa
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mizoram man cycles over 1500 km from Aizawl to Kolkata

Mizoram man cycles over 1500 km from Aizawl to Kolkata

SII CEO urges Djokovic to get vaccinated against Covid

SII CEO urges Djokovic to get vaccinated against Covid

Elon Musk compares Trudeau with Hitler in a meme

Elon Musk compares Trudeau with Hitler in a meme

Did Covid contribute to more mental health disorders?

Did Covid contribute to more mental health disorders?

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

The world’s hardiest bacteria

The world’s hardiest bacteria

 