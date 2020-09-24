Congress MLA B Narayan Rao dies due to Covid-19

Congress' Basavakalyan legislator B Narayan Rao died due to Covid-19 complications on Thursday. He was 65.

According to a statement from Manipal Hospitals' Director Dr Manish Rai, Rao was admitted on September 1 with "severe" Covid-19 infection and he passed away at 3.55 pm on Thursday.

“He was critically ill with multi-organ failure on multiple supports including a ventilator in the intensive care unit under constant observation by our expert panel of doctors,” the statement said.

Born on July 1, 1955, in the Basanthpur village of Bidar, Rao was a MA graduate.

A first-time MLA, Rao was known to be loyal to Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah.

In the 2018 elections, he defeated Mallikarjun Khuba of the BJP and PGR Sindhia of the JD(S).

In 2019, he was appointed as the chairperson of the Forest Development Corporation.

Condoling his death in the Assembly, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa described Rao as "an excellent orator" and "a dedicated Congress worker".

Siddaramaiah remembered Rao for his commitment to the development of backward classes.

"He used to tell me that his sole aim was to enter the Legislative Assembly. He lost twice but won the third time in 2018. He couldn't fulfill his desire because his term as a legislator has been cut short," he said.