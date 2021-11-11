Congress MLA skips oath as D K Shivakumar gets stuck in traffic

Newly-elected Hangal Congress legislator Srinivas Mane had to skip his oath-taking ceremony on Thursday as his party president D K Shivakumar showed up late to Vidhana Soudha and Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri refused to wait any longer.

Kageri administered the oath to newly-elected Sindgi BJP legislator Ramesh Bhusnur, who swore in the name of God.

Mane was in Vidhana Soudha ready to take oath. “It was the wish of my party workers that I should take oath in the presence of our party president. It’s been raining and there’s a traffic problem. I requested the Speaker to wait, but he said that can’t be done and he went ahead with the programme,” Mane said. “We must listen to the Speaker. It’s alright. I’m not disappointed. Another date will be fixed for my oath-taking," he added.

Shivakumar said he got delayed due to traffic. “He could have waited for five minutes. There was no urgency. We have used the Assembly itself for all kinds of things. It’s okay,” he said.

The Congress leader saw the incident as a fallout of the BJP’s defeat in Hangal, a seat located in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s home district of Haveri. “We respect the Speaker. He’s doing his duty constitutionally. He also runs the Assembly constitutionally,” Shivakumar said. “But this isn’t good for democracy," he added.

In Hangal, Congress’s Mane won by 7,373 votes against BJP’s Shivaraj Sajjanar.

However, BJP’s Bhusanur registered a convincing victory in Sindgi, gaining a lead of 31,185 votes against Congress’s Ashok Managuli.

