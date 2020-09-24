Congress moves no-confidence motion against BSY govt

Congress moves no-confidence motion against B S Yediyurappa govt

Siddaramaiah said the chief minister should resign and ministers should go home

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 24 2020, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 15:26 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: DH Photo

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah moved a no-confidence notice against the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Speaker Visveshwar Hegde Kageri, who admitted the notice under Section 167 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Legislative Assembly, said that date and time will be provided for discussion on the notice by Saturday.

Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, demanded that the notice should be admitted on priority and discussed, as the members of the Legislative Assembly had no confidence in the state cabinet.

"The chief minister should resign, ministers should go home," he said.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who objected to the no-confidence motion, said that BJP was confident of proving the majority. "Many more legislators from Congress will join the BJP," he said, seeking clarity on how the Opposition could issue the notice. 

Taking a dig at Ashoka, Siddaramaiah said that the motion was moved as some MLAs from BJP would also back it. "Trust in this government will be revealed when the house votes on the motion," he said. 

Senior Congress leader H K Patil, meanwhile, urged the Speaker to ensure that no major Bills are taken up for discussion when a notice of ‘no confidence’ has been moved. "Clearing any Bills when the notice is in place will set a bad precedent," he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Siddaramaiah
B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka
R Ashoka
BJP
Congress

What's Brewing

Key to butterfly climate survival may be colour coded

Key to butterfly climate survival may be colour coded

Artist makes ramen face mask to go with fogged glasses

Artist makes ramen face mask to go with fogged glasses

In Syria, pay demands turn football into 'curse'

In Syria, pay demands turn football into 'curse'

Life is precarious for pangolins in Vietnam

Life is precarious for pangolins in Vietnam

A tall tale about big fish leads to felonies in Utah

A tall tale about big fish leads to felonies in Utah

Inside the social world of a shift-scheduling app

Inside the social world of a shift-scheduling app

 