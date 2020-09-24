Congress moves no-confidence motion against B S Yediyurappa govt

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah moved a no-confidence notice against the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Speaker Visveshwar Hegde Kageri, who admitted the notice under Section 167 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Legislative Assembly, said that date and time will be provided for discussion on the notice by Saturday.

Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, demanded that the notice should be admitted on priority and discussed, as the members of the Legislative Assembly had no confidence in the state cabinet.

"The chief minister should resign, ministers should go home," he said.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who objected to the no-confidence motion, said that BJP was confident of proving the majority. "Many more legislators from Congress will join the BJP," he said, seeking clarity on how the Opposition could issue the notice.

Taking a dig at Ashoka, Siddaramaiah said that the motion was moved as some MLAs from BJP would also back it. "Trust in this government will be revealed when the house votes on the motion," he said.

Senior Congress leader H K Patil, meanwhile, urged the Speaker to ensure that no major Bills are taken up for discussion when a notice of ‘no confidence’ has been moved. "Clearing any Bills when the notice is in place will set a bad precedent," he added.