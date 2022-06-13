Congress protest a blackmail tactic: Ashwath Narayan

The BJP decried the protest carried out by the Congress against the Enforcement Directorate (ED), calling it “a blackmail tactic”.

Speaking to reporters, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said Congress leaders should co-operate with the probe.

“We are against corruption and will not tolerate corruption from any party as assured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the minister said.

“Those protesting will have to end up in jail. Threatening an independent agency such as ED with such protests is unbecoming of the Congress.”

Accusing the Congress of being a corrupt party, Narayan said: “There is no honesty, morality, nationalism or patriotism in the party. What message are they sending by protesting against the summons (to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi)?” he said, adding that the demonstration was politically motivated.

“The ED probe was ordered in 2011 during UPA rule. Therefore, the allegations of misuse of power by BJP to target Congress does not hold water,” he added.