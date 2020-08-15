Congress responsible for Bengaluru violence says Jarkiholi

Water Resources and District Incharge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said that the recent violence in Bengaluru was ‘Congress violence’. We are awaiting action to be taken by the fact finding committee of Congress. Government in its next cabinet meeting will decide regarding tough action to be taken against organisations involved in it.

Speaking to reporters after the Independence Day celebrations here on Saturday, Jarkiholi said, Congress MLA Akhand Srinivasmurthy was innocent and injustice should not be meted to him and government was committed to protect the lawmaker. Tough action will be taken against the groups responsible for the violence and measures to be taken will be decided at the next cabinet meeting.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and police have been taking action against those involved in the Bengaluru violence. Irrespective of the stature, those involved in the violence will face action, he added.

Government has been taking all communities along. Investigations into the Bengaluru violence were in progress, hence it’s not fair to speak much about it, he said.

Flood situation in the district has been under control as we have been discharging water from dams commensurate to the inflow from Maharashtra and losses have been controlled. We have to manage the situation for the next two months too. We are coordinating with Maharashtra on water release, Jarkiholi stated.

All should follow the guidelines of the government to control and prevent spread of Covid-19. Developmental works in the district will gather pace after the pandemic comes under control, he said.

Many of the people who lost their houses in the previous year floods could not get compensation due to technical reasons like the title being on one name and subdivision of property titles not being completed by owners. Housing Minister V Somanna has been apprised about the situation and soon we shall arrive at a solution, he said.

Regarding the private hospitals charging exorbitant charges from Covid-19 patients, Jarkiholi clarified that the issue has been taken seriously and stringent action will be taken against them after the pandemic comes under control.