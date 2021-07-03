Congress seeks Yediyurappa's ouster after court order

Congress on Saturday sought the resignation of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa after a special court rejected a report seeking closure of Lokayukta investigation against him in a 15-year-old land case.

“Yediyurappa must now quit to pave way for a fair investigation into corruption,” AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said here.

“Will the PM and BJP President act now? This is the litmus test for – Na Khaunga, Na Khane Doonga,” the Congress leader said.

Surjewala’s remarks came after a special court for public representatives on Saturday dismissed the ‘B-Report’ by the Lokayukta police seeking the closure of investigation against Yediyurappa in a 15-year-old case relating to denotification of prime land in Bengaluru.

The court also directed the Lokayukta police to expedite the investigation and furnish the final or additional final report.