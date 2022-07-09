Congress will sweep 2023 Karnataka polls: Rajeev Gowda

Congress to sweep 2023 Karnataka polls, BJP an ‘utter failure’, claims Rajeev Gowda

BJP came to power illegitimately and it continues to loot the people of the state, the former MP said

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS,
  • Jul 09 2022, 19:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2022, 19:14 ist
Congress spokesperson and former MP Rajeev Gowda. Credit: DH Photo

Congress spokesperson and former MP Rajeev Gowda expressed confidence that his party will sweep the Karnataka assembly elections next year, saying that the BJP government has been an "utter failure".

“I think the Congress is going to sweep. In Karnataka, people have a long track record of rejecting parties that have let them down. They dropped Mr (BS) Yediyuruppa – their most popular leader, and therefore that’s also going to see a backlash for them in the areas which are from the Lingayat community,” Gowda told DH on the sidelines of a party press conference, held in Kolkata on Saturday.

The BJP in Karnataka has been an “utter failure”, he said. It came to power illegitimately and it continues to “loot” the people of the state, Gowda added, alleging that the ruling party is trying to distract the people from its track record by creating unheard-of communal issues.

Congress on Saturday questioned the BJP about how people accused of indulging in terror activities have links with the party.

While speaking on the subject, Gowda alleged that the BJP was practising divisive politics. “I am from Karnataka. Karnataka is a peaceful state. But what do we see under the BJP? You saw the hijab row, you saw halal row, you saw loudspeaker and azan row.  All sorts of things. Recently a play that had characters from the minority community was not allowed to be staged. We are now facing these sorts of divisive activities,” he said, alleging that in the hijab row, women were prevented from studying using the excuse of uniforms.

Gowda alleged that the whole idea behind the issue of how animals should be sacrificed was to cut into the economic activities of people involved in the meat trade. “I think people who are involved (in the ritual) are only focused on sacrificing goats and nothing else, and therefore we don’t anticipate that there will be opportunities for the BJP and its allied organisations to create more trouble. I hope we will have a peaceful Bakri-Eid (Eid-ul-Adha),” he told DH.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
BJP
Rajeev Gowda

What's Brewing

'Taramandal: An interesting adaptation of Ray's story

'Taramandal: An interesting adaptation of Ray's story

Eid: 'Rare' goats take high spot in Delhi's Meena Bazar

Eid: 'Rare' goats take high spot in Delhi's Meena Bazar

R Balki pays tribute to Guru Dutt with 'Chup' teaser

R Balki pays tribute to Guru Dutt with 'Chup' teaser

Abe impersonated 'Super Mario' to aid Tokyo Olympics

Abe impersonated 'Super Mario' to aid Tokyo Olympics

Heritage Varanasi hotel gets featured in Michelin Guide

Heritage Varanasi hotel gets featured in Michelin Guide

Raaj Kumar was a versatile genius

Raaj Kumar was a versatile genius

Bengaluru girl designs sets for Hollywood

Bengaluru girl designs sets for Hollywood

 