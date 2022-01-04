Cong trying to cultivate 'Goonda' culture: C T Ravi

Congress trying to cultivate 'Goonda' culture in Karnataka: C T Ravi

Ravi also criticised former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for supporting D K Suresh

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 04 2022, 23:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 23:26 ist

Alleging that Congress is trying to cultivate “Goonda” culture in Karnataka, BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi on Tuesday said that Karnataka people will give a befitting reply to those trying to take the law into their hands.

Blaming Congress Lok Sabha member D K Suresh for the Ramnagar incident, the BJP leader said that the Congress leader again showed his real face to the public. The Congress leaders were trying to show their muscle power to the public and this was a dangerous development in Indian politics, he said.

Also Read | What’s your link with Ramanagara? DKS asks Ashwath Narayan

"The act of the Congress leader is shameful to not only Karnataka but to the entire country. Imagine, what would be the state's plight if the Congress came to power," Ravi said.

Ravi also criticised former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for supporting D K Suresh.

Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and the state's lone Congress Lok Sabha member representing Bangalore Rural Suresh almost came to blows in full public view at an event in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Ramnagar on Monday.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

C T Ravi
Karnataka
Ramanagar
Karnataka Politics
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

 