Congress trying to cultivate 'Goonda' culture in Karnataka: C T Ravi

Alleging that Congress is trying to cultivate “Goonda” culture in Karnataka, BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi on Tuesday said that Karnataka people will give a befitting reply to those trying to take the law into their hands.

Blaming Congress Lok Sabha member D K Suresh for the Ramnagar incident, the BJP leader said that the Congress leader again showed his real face to the public. The Congress leaders were trying to show their muscle power to the public and this was a dangerous development in Indian politics, he said.

Also Read | What’s your link with Ramanagara? DKS asks Ashwath Narayan

"The act of the Congress leader is shameful to not only Karnataka but to the entire country. Imagine, what would be the state's plight if the Congress came to power," Ravi said.

Ravi also criticised former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for supporting D K Suresh.

Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and the state's lone Congress Lok Sabha member representing Bangalore Rural Suresh almost came to blows in full public view at an event in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Ramnagar on Monday.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: