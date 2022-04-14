Congress upbeat, demands corruption case against KSE

The Karnataka Congress Thursday claimed victory with the resignation of RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa but party leaders decided to continue their agitation demanding that he be booked under the anti-corruption law.

Eshwarappa’s announcement came even as Congress decided to stage an overnight protest at Vidhana Soudha.

Earlier in the day, several Congress leaders were taken into police custody as they tried to lay siege to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s Race Course Road residence demanding action against Eshwarappa.

“Our demand is that another FIR should be registered in which Eshwarappa should be booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA),” Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said. “The complaint contains corruption charges, but the government has deliberately not booked Eshwarappa under the relevant provisions,” he said.

Also read: Eshwarappa resigns as minister after furore over contractor's death

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah also demanded that Eshwarappa should be booked for corruption. “His resignation means that he has realised his mistake in connection with the charge of demanding a 40 per cent kickback,” he said. “Resignation is consequential. Our primary demand is for a case to be registered under PCA.”

Siddaramaiah also demanded Eshwarappa’s arrest.

Eshwarappa’s resignation will be seen as a boost for the Congress, which has donned an aggressive role as the principal opposition by hitting the streets to turn the heat on the BJP government, starting from the Mekedatu foot march.

Eshwarappa had come on the Congress’ crosshairs in February this year when the party demanded his sacking for his comment on the Bhagwa (saffron flag) replacing the tricolour.

The Congress also tried to turn contractor Santosh Patil’s suicide against the BJP on the ideolog front. Patil was a member of the right-wing Hindu Vahini group, thus giving the Congress ammunition to discredit the BJP’s Hindutva plank.

Hitting out at the Congress, Bommai said: "The Congress has no moral right. When they were in power, cases were withdrawn on organisations that were behind many killings that took place. People rejected them for the anarchy that was created in the state. Now, they’re just looking for political gains."

Bommai lashed out at Siddaramaiah for hurling allegations of corruption at the chief minister’s office. “There were many cases and allegations of corruption when Siddaramaiah was CM. There was a huge BDA scam. What right does he have? And, he’s occupying a responsible position. If he has any specifics, we'll have them investigated,” he said.

