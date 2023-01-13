Congress wants to privatise Escoms, says BJP minister

Karnataka Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar on Friday claimed that "privatisation" of electricity supply companies (Escoms) was the intention behind the Congress’ poll promise of providing 200 units of free power to all households.

Kumar was referring to the Congress’ first “guarantee” to Karnataka citizens that if the party is voted to power, its government would implement the Griha Jyoti scheme of providing free 200 units of power supply.

“One great financial expert who had pushed Escoms towards bankruptcy when he was chief minister has now promised 200 units of free power,” Kumar said, referring to Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, and added that the Congress’ poll promise is not in the interest of people.

“The final aim of Siddaramaiah and (Karnataka Congress president) D K Shivakumar is to privatise Escoms. By providing free power, Escoms will be burdened more. Then, the loss-making Escoms will be privatised. That’s the plan behind this announcement,” Kumar said.

Kumar also tweeted a famous photograph of Siddaramaiah presenting the 2017-18 Budget under a torchlight because of a power cut in the Assembly hall. “Siddaramaiah must have forgotten how he read out the Budget speech as chief minister in darkness. This photograph is proof to show how your government ran the energy department. You pushed Escoms towards losses,” Kumar charged.

According to Kumar, the BJP government gave Rs 9,000 crore to Escoms. “We set right your administrative failure,” he told Congress. “Don’t sell the energy department for the sake of votes.”

The Congress announced the Griha Jyoti scheme during the start of its Praja Dhwani poll tour. According to a rough estimate, providing 200 units of power free to 1.15 crore BPL households alone would cost Rs 1,265 crore keeping Rs 5.5 as the average per unit rate.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP took a dig at Congress. “It’s good that Karnataka Congress is learning people-friendly steps from AAP. Hopefully they will include schools and safe transport, too,” AAP leader Bhaskar Rao said.