Conman cheats civil contractor promising job at KIA

A civil contractor has been cheated to the tune of Rs 8 lakh by a conman who duped him in the guise of offering him a job at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Koushik H told the Banashankari police that he works as a civil engineer with a private firm. A conman introducing himself as Raghavendra, who met him in December through a friend, claimed he has contacts in KIA and offered Koushik a civil contractor’s job for Rs 8 lakh.

Koushik, a resident of Banashankari 2nd Stage, paid him the money at a relative’s house in January. Raghavendra told Koushik he would receive the offer letter in a week, but Koushik did not receive anything. Koushik’s attempts to contact Raghavendra for his money did not get any response. “We have taken up the case and are investigating,” said a police officer.

