Conservationists urge Karnataka govt to protect gomala land

Conservationists on Thursday met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and requested him to protect gomala (grazing) lands and ensure that such land parcels are not exploited for commercial purposes.

Over the last two months, conservationists have expressed concern over the government’s move to set up a cabinet sub-committee to look into the guidelines for leasing gomala land to private entities.

A group of conservationists from Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga districts, led by former chairman of the Karnataka Biodiversity Board Anant Hegde Ashisar, submitted a petition, which described the intangible value of the gomalas and the chaos caused once they are changed.

“Karnataka has 17.5 lakh hectares of common land, referred to as gomala, soppina betta, amrut mahal kaval, kumki, betta and other names in the revenue records. This is a part of the 25 lakh hectares of revenue land which plays a major role in the life of the rural population by providing fodder,” the petition said.

The petition also noted the role played by gomala land as a buffer zone protecting the human habitats from wildlife. “This land is essential to provide the resources for agriculture, including dairy farming and supports the livelihood of rural communities. The government should not grant or lease such land to private persons or entities and clear the existing encroachments,” it said. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra was present during the meeting.

