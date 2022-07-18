Consult people affected by disasters in Western Ghats: Activists

As the state government on Monday decided to oppose the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) for the Western Ghats region after consulting MLAs, environment activists said that the people whose interests the MLAs seek to protect have never been consulted.

Conservationist Keshav Korse said elected representatives were sowing confusion in the minds of people by claiming that the notification was part of the Kasturirangan and Madav Gadgil Committee report.

"These are recommendations made by the high-level committee. The main concern of this notification is the protection of the Malnad region, water sources and hill ranges and the reduction of human-animal conflict. Even then, the notification suggests minimum protection for the Western Ghats. Directly or indirectly the notification never speaks of eviction of any farmers or tribal people," he noted.

Social activist Sridhar K G said farm labourers and small landholders of the region have no voice and they fear going against the opinion of MLAs.

"Elected representatives have misguided people of the Malnad region on Kasturirangan panel report on Western ghats for personal gains. They lack vision and don't have any concern for future generations," he said.

Sridhar said people of the region have been misinformed that they would be evicted from their villages, their farming activities would be affected and development works would come to stand still if the Kasturirangan report is implemented.

"People, who are academically qualified, have basic details of the report. But they are blindly following elected representatives," he added.

Activist Dinesh Holla from Mangaluru said the state government should have notified the sensitive areas of the Western Ghats long ago.

"The government is directly responsible for the landslides and other environmental disasters that we are experiencing now in the Western Ghats area," he said.

Holla said people would not have faced so many disasters had the government implemented the Madhav Gadgil or Kasturirangan report.

"Instead, the successive governments neglected the reports and supported those who encroached on the forests. The government and those who oppose the notification will be directly responsible for all the natural disasters --- be it in floods, landslides or drought in the future,” he added.

Activist and conservationist from Kodagu A Thamoo Poovaiah said the notification will not do any harm to the common man: "They are opposing it for their selfish interest and to save their vote bank. Kodagu has one of the finest forests, which needs to be preserved."