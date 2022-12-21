Continue treatment to auto driver Purushotham injured in Mangaluru blast: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar M R has written to the medical superintendent of Fr Muller Medical Hospital to continue the treatment to autorickshaw driver Purushotham Poojary who had sustained injuries in an a autorickshaw blast on November 19.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the government will reimburse treatment expenses covered through the ESI. So far, the treatment expenses were covered under the ESI contribution of his daughter Meghasri.

Also Read — Foundation to repair house of Mangaluru auto driver injured in blast

The hospital authorities had reportedly told the family that the treatment can not be covered under ESI henceforth. The family members, in turn, had expressed their inability to bear medical expenses.

He urged hospital authorities not to exert any pressure on the family to clear pending hospital bills.