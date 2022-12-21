Continue treatment to Mangaluru blast victim: DC

Continue treatment to auto driver Purushotham injured in Mangaluru blast: Deputy Commissioner

The Deputy Commissioner said that the government will reimburse treatment expenses covered through the ESI

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 21 2022, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 19:03 ist
A cooker fitted with detonator, wires and batteries found during the investigation after the Mangaluru blast. Credit: PTI Photo

Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar M R has written to the medical superintendent of Fr Muller Medical Hospital to continue the treatment to autorickshaw driver Purushotham Poojary who had sustained injuries in an a autorickshaw blast on November 19.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the government will reimburse treatment expenses covered through the ESI. So far, the treatment expenses were covered under the ESI contribution of his daughter Meghasri.

Also Read — Foundation to repair house of Mangaluru auto driver injured in blast

The hospital authorities had reportedly told the family that the treatment can not be covered under ESI henceforth. The family members, in turn, had expressed their inability to bear medical expenses.

He urged hospital authorities not to exert any pressure on the family to clear pending hospital bills.

Mangaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka News
blast
India News

