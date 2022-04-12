Contractors' Association seeks impartial probe

Contractors' Association seeks impartial probe

The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association on Tuesday sought a high-level probe into the suicide case of contractor Santosh Patil. Association president D Kempanna said that it was unfortunate that Patil had to die by suicide after he was allegedly asked to cough up 40% commission to receive his bill amount. “There should be an impartial probe to bring out the truth,” he said.

Kempanna said that Santosh had talked to him a few days ago. “Though he had paid some amount to Eshwarappa’s son, there was a demand to pay more,” he alleged, adding that Patil had written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai about the issue on March 11 for which there was no response.

There should be a comprehensive probe about the incident and the guilty should be brought to book, Kempanna added. 

