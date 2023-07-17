Contractors' bills to be cleared in phases, says Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Monday said that the government will clear pending bills of civil contractors in the state, worth Rs 8,506 crore, in a phased manner.

Replying to calling attention in the legislative council, Jarkiholi said the previous government had not cleared the bills till May this year. The Congress government will clear them in phases, he said.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has allocated Rs 9,111.2 crore to the department and we plan to clear contractors' bills on a monthly basis and division-wise,” he said in a statement.

The previous government had issued work orders three times the budgetary provisions. As a result, the pending bills of contractors have ballooned in an unprecedented manner, the minister said.