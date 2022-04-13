Contractor's suicide case: Circumstantial, digital evidence collected, says IGP

IGP (Western Range) Devajyoti Ray said the panchanama process pertaining to the death of contractor Santosh Patil has commenced in the presence of family members.

All circumstantial evidence and digital evidence have been collected. The FSL experts and KMC forensic department officials are on the spot. Earlier the police had registered a case under unnatural death. But now abetment to suicide under IPC 306 has been registered following the complaint by the relatives of Santosh Patil.



Santosh Patil. Credit: DH special arrangement



A thorough investigation will be carried out. The family members are upset with the incident, he added