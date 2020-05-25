Conveyor belt of YTPS gutted in a fire mishap

A conveyor belt carrying coal to the first unit of Yermarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) at Chikkasugur in the district gutted in a fire accident late on Sunday night.

Fire mishaps are common in conveyor belts at thermal plants during summer. The personnel would act swiftly extinguish fire whenever they spot one.

But this time, it is said, the staff failed to take a timely action as the blaze reduced the belt worth lakhs of rupees to ashes in a jiffy.

The YTPS management made sure there was no interruption to power generation by arranging an alternative conveyor belt.