Conveyor belt of YTPS gutted in a fire mishap

Conveyor belt of YTPS gutted in a fire mishap

DHNS
DHNS, Shaktinagar (Raichur district),
  • May 25 2020, 22:51 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 23:13 ist
Flames engulf YTPS thermal plant at Chikkasugur in Raichur district, where a conveyor belt was gutted in an accidental fire on late on Sunday night.

A conveyor belt carrying coal to the first unit of Yermarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) at Chikkasugur in the district gutted in a fire accident late on Sunday night.

Fire mishaps are common in conveyor belts at thermal plants during summer. The personnel would act swiftly extinguish fire whenever they spot one.
But this time, it is said, the staff failed to take a timely action as the blaze reduced the belt worth lakhs of rupees to ashes in a jiffy.

The YTPS management made sure there was no interruption to power generation by arranging an alternative conveyor belt.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Yermarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS)
conveyor belt
gutted
Fire mishap

What's Brewing

Elderly woman in WB braves Amphan for 8 hrs, survives

Elderly woman in WB braves Amphan for 8 hrs, survives

When Balbir Sr recalled India's maiden hockey gold

When Balbir Sr recalled India's maiden hockey gold

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

 