Cop accuses Sindagi police of murdering his father for money

A head constable attached to Yelahanka police station in Bengaluru and a native of Bantanur in Sindagi taluk of Vijayapura district has accused the Sindagi police of murdering his father for money.

A video clip in which Basavaraj Patil purportedly heard saying “Sindagi cops have killed my father Hanumantharaya for money in 2016. Being a policeman, I could not save my father...” The video clip has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, Basavaraj has urged the chief minister, Home minister and the Vijayapura SP to hand over the murder case to CBI.

“In his death note, my father has mentioned the names of eight policemen from Sindagi, blaming them for his death. Despite incriminating evidence and eyewitnesses, the SP has not taken any action against the cops in question,” he alleged speaking to DH on phone.

When asked whether your father was murdered or ended life since you talk about death note, the head constable said, “My father died due to the atrocities committed by the police. Only a thorough probe can bring out the truth.”