Cop suspended for consuming liquor in unform

Cop suspended for consuming liquor in unform

DHNS
DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • May 05 2020, 22:53 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 22:55 ist

A police constable, attached to the rural station, has been suspended for violating the discipline by consuming liquor in uniform.

SP G Radhika has also ordered an investigation against Raju Chavhan after a video, in which he was seen consuming liquor with his friends at a field at Pallavagrere in the taluk, went viral on social media. 

The SP said that the constable had consumed the liquor in uniform. The investigation has been ordered to find out whether the incident occurred when he was on duty. The constable has been suspended for violating the discipline, she added.

Raju, an ex-serviceman, had joined the police department three years ago. He was deployed on Pallavagere beat. The incident is to have occurred after the liquor shops were opened on Monday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
police constable
SP G Radhika
Raju Chavhan

What's Brewing

'Promising' coronavirus-fighting antibody found: Study

'Promising' coronavirus-fighting antibody found: Study

Air India to operate 64 repatriation flights: Puri

Air India to operate 64 repatriation flights: Puri

Nadal: 'I see 2020 as practically lost' for tennis

Nadal: 'I see 2020 as practically lost' for tennis

Trying to rush home, 8 migrant workers die in accident

Trying to rush home, 8 migrant workers die in accident

Bois Locker Room: Content removed, says Instagram

Bois Locker Room: Content removed, says Instagram

 