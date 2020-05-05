Cop suspended for consuming liquor in unform

A police constable, attached to the rural station, has been suspended for violating the discipline by consuming liquor in uniform.

SP G Radhika has also ordered an investigation against Raju Chavhan after a video, in which he was seen consuming liquor with his friends at a field at Pallavagrere in the taluk, went viral on social media.

The SP said that the constable had consumed the liquor in uniform. The investigation has been ordered to find out whether the incident occurred when he was on duty. The constable has been suspended for violating the discipline, she added.

Raju, an ex-serviceman, had joined the police department three years ago. He was deployed on Pallavagere beat. The incident is to have occurred after the liquor shops were opened on Monday.