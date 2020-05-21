Cop under fire for behaving rudely with student

Cop under fire for behaving rudely with Kerala student

  May 21 2020, 22:56 ist
  updated: May 21 2020, 23:38 ist

The Hebbal police are under fire for behaving rudely with a student from Kerala when he visited the station to inquire about transport to his home state on Wednesday. 

Amal Madhu, an MBA student at a private college, narrated the incident on social media, tagging city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, which went viral. 

Rao then tweeted back that he regretted Madhu’s experience and said he had instructed the DCP to verify the incident. 

Rao instructed the DCP to initiate action against the errant officers and sensitise them to the need to help the people.

In the social media post, Madhu wrote that he had gone to the Hebbal police station seeking information about inter-state-travel.

As he does not know Kannada, he spoke in English. But the officer at the desk shouted at him in Kannada, which he could not understand. 

However, the officer humiliated Madhu.  The officer asked him to run to his hometown as there were no buses. 

