Cops file chargesheet against Murugha seer in second case

Cops file chargesheet against Murugha seer in 2nd case

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Jan 24 2023, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2023, 22:49 ist

Police have filed a chargesheet in connection with the second sexual abuse case against Murugha Mutt Seer Shivamurthy Sharana to the district court.

Police had registered second sexual abuse case under POCSO Act against the seer on October 13. After the probe, rural police submitted charge sheet to the second Additional District & Sessions Court.

Pocso case
Karnataka News
Karnataka

