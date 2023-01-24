Cops file chargesheet against Murugha seer in second case

Police have filed a chargesheet in connection with the second sexual abuse case against Murugha Mutt Seer Shivamurthy Sharana to the district court.
The details of chargesheet will be known after the court admits it.
Police had registered second sexual abuse case under POCSO Act against the seer on October 13. After the probe, rural police submitted charge sheet to the second Additional District & Sessions Court.
