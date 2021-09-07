Cops harassing us, jewellers' body tells Karnataka home minister

Representatives of the Karnataka Jewellers' Association met Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday and alleged harassment by the police against small jewellers.

They petitioned the minister to ensure that the jewellers are not "extorted" and standard operating procedures are issued by the Home Department based on High Court directions on the investigation against jewellers.

Speaking to DH, former JD(S) MLC TA Sharavana, who is the president of the Association, said policemen had demanded payment in gold from jewellers in Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts.

"Such cases of harassment have increased in the last one week," he said.

One accused in a theft case is taken to several shops in the guise of investigation. Then the traders are harassed and threatened with false cases against them if payment is not made, the MLC alleged.

In many cases, policemen have gone in plain clothes and in vehicles registered in other states to harass jewellers. "If any trader is in the wrong, the police are free to take action against them legally. But, threatening and extorting them is not right," he said.

He alleged that several sub-inspectors from stations in Bengaluru and Kolar were behind the harassment.

"I have also filed a complaint with DG&IGP and the Bengaluru city police commissioner," Sharavana added.

