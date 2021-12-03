'Cops living like dogs, taking bribes,' says Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in viral video

In a major exposé, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra got seen on video slamming the police for being corrupt and “living like dogs, eating (taking) bribes”.

The video, which went viral on Friday, is said to have been recorded during a meeting Jnanendra chaired. He is seen speaking on the phone with a top police officer from the Chikmagalur district. The minister was angry over the alleged involvement of policemen in the illegal transportation of cattle, especially cows.

Transporting cattle for the purpose of slaughter is prohibited in Karnataka.

Here’s what Jnanendra is heard saying in the video:

"Those who regularly transport [cattle] are habitual. Your people know that. But, they’re living like dogs eating (taking) bribes. Don't you police people want a sense of self-respect? I had never spoken like this. But, as home minister, should I continue or not? The entire Chikmagalur district is yours. I come from Shivamogga. All policemen have become bad and corrupt. We give them a handful of salary. Nobody wants to live off of the salary. They are living off of leftovers (money). If they are unfit, let them remove their uniform and go die at home. Let them get buried somewhere. How can people live by counting on them? People wield swords and take away cattle from the sheds..."

In a statement later, Jnanendra clarified that he was not referring to all police personnel. “I did not generalize to include all policemen. I was referring to only those who are colluding with illegal cattle transporters,” he said. “As the home minister, I respect the police. Karnataka’s policing system is good. It’s just that in my constituency the other day, there was an attack on people who tried to stop illegal cow trafficking. In that backdrop, I was referring to just some policemen,” he said.

