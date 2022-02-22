Cops not receiving complaint against BJP leaders: Muslims

Tension prevailed at Doddapete police station for a while on Tuesday evening when a group of Muslims staged a flash protest alleging that police are reluctant to accept the complaint only because Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa and BJP leader S N Channabasappa have figured in the complaint.

It may be mentioned here that the police are under pressure for registering FIR against Eshwarappa for his alleged Muslim goonda remark. Riyaz Ahmed, a resident of the city, said, “Some miscreants stoned my house on New Thirthahalli Road during the funeral procession. The loss has been estimated at Rs 70,000. Besides, they stoned many shops belonging to a minority community.”

“A group of youths came on a bike on the same day night and stoned my house again. But the police are reluctant to take the complaints. They are asking us to delete the name of BJP leaders to receive the complaint,” he claimed. Referring to Eshwarappa’s remark, he alleged that BJP leaders are targetting the Muslims for political gains in connection with the murder. “Drug peddlers committed the crime. So the BJP leaders should not blame the Muslims for it. Their statements have triggered communal hatred across the country.”

He said the police knew that violence will break out on Monday. But they could not control it. Harsha’s funeral procession was permitted though the prohibitory orders were in force in the city, he charged.

Ahmed also demanded action against BJP leader Channabasappa over his statement. The police officers later held a meeting and decided to receive the complaint, it is learnt.

