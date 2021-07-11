Cops raid rowdies in jail, homes; seize drugs, arms

Surprise early morning raids by the police on rowdies at their homes and the Parappana Agrahara Central prison yielded lethal weapons, drugs and mobile phones.

At the raid on Central Prison, around 125 officers of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) with sniffer dogs unearthed more than 40 lethal weapons including 26 daggers and knives, scissors, 200 kg ganja, seven ganja pipes, two mobile phones, four SIM cards, three pen drives and Rs 7,710 in cash.

The seized goods were found with notorious rowdies Kunigal Giri, Ullal Karthik, Kulla Rizwan, Bombay Saleem, Auto Rama and others, who were put through intensive grilling.

“We will book cases against them under the Arms Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act. We are also verifying the role of the prison authorities for letting rowdies hoard weapons, drugs, and use mobile phones,” an officer said.

The rowdies claim they possessed weapons for self-defence against rivals. The seized mobile phones and pen drives will be sent to experts for analysis and to gather information about the rowdies, their associates and their activities, the officer added.

At raids on rowdies’ houses, deputy commissioners of police (DCP) of the respective divisions conducted searches across Bengaluru.

The simultaneous raids at various divisions started around 4.30 am with the use of sniffer dogs.

Around 2,144 rowdies’ houses were searched, 1,548 taken to police stations for interrogation and 561 booked under the Indian Arms Act, NDPS Act and security cases. During the raid, 91 lethal weapons, 12 kg ganja, mobile phones and vehicles were

seized.

A few notorious rowdies whose houses were raided included JCB Naryana, Cycle Ravi, Poison Rama, Ashoki, Yuvaraj alias Papa, Eshwara alias Jutta, Koli Fayaz, Raju alias Dagar Raju, Shivajinagar Tanveer and others.

