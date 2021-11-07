Cops seek legal opinion on complaint against Dr Ramana Rao

The Bengaluru City Police on Saturday sought legal opinion on two complaints, alleging negligence in the treatment of Sandalwood star late Puneeth Rajkumar, against Dr Ramana Rao - the family physician of Dr Rajkumar family in Bengaluru.

Even as the police were verifying the complaints, a few groups staged protests outside his clinic demanding a detailed inquiry. However, the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) defending Dr Rao, has written to the chief minister to stop the media trial of the doctor.

A senior police officer acknowledged receipt of complaints against Dr Rao.

“We have received two complaints against the doctor. Both the complaints have been sent to our legal experts. Once they give us an opinion, We will take further action,” the officer said.

Meantime, the police provided security to Dr Ramana Rao’s house and clinic in Aramane Nagar, near Malleshwaram. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) MN Anucheth confirmed security measures provided at both places. The complainants also demanded the doctor to release the CCTV footage of his clinic when Puneeth arrived there for treatment on October 29.

On receiving repeated calls from DH and after seeing a copy of the PHANA letter sent to him on Whatsapp, Dr Rao replied that he was very tired and won’t be able to comment on the issue.

The PHANA letter said, “We are deeply concerned with the way healthcare is being portrayed by the media and the public, following the death of Puneeth Rajkumar...We would like to bring to your notice the visual media channels and social media channels carrying narratives blaming the lack of care by the medical professionals who gave their services. This is creating distrust in society as well as risk to the lives of the medical professionals who served the deceased,” the association said.

“Attempts by fans and well-wishers discussing the medical condition of the deceased person is a gross violation of the healthcare privacy of an individual/family. This should not be encouraged,” the letter signed by PHANA office-bearers said.

“We strongly oppose attempts by the public to point fingers at the treating physicians, especially Dr Ramana Rao, who did his best. After all, we all know that the medical profession has limitations and saving lives is not always possible. Else, no one would be dying. We request you to give a public statement which will boost the morale of the medical fraternity,” the association of doctors said.

