Cops to act against sleaze content on Insta, YouTube: K'taka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday said he has directed the police to take stringent action against those creating sleaze content on YouTube, Instagram and other such social media platforms.

Jnanendra was replying to a question by Congress' P R Ramesh in the Legislative Council.

The minister observed that sleaze video content has become "a huge menace" of late and the government is aware of it. He added that the state government has already taken steps to set up cyber police stations in each district.

“Our police force has proved a number of times that they can crack the toughest cases in the state. We are taking a tough stand to curb such videos going viral on social media. Our police is working round the clock to stop it, but it is not coming under complete control,” he admitted.

He also conceded that it has come to the notice of the state government that a "minor section" of police, at times, has shown some laxity in containing this menace by not acting on time. “Taking serious note of such incidents, we have instructed police heads to take stringent action against errant officers. The state government is not protecting anyone in such cases,” he said.

According to the minister, the state government has taken steps such as providing adequate training to the state police officers in Forensic Science Laboratory, Ahmedabad in order to equip them to be experts in detecting cyber crimes.

Earlier, Ramesh said that of late a section of fraudulent elements misused social media sites to portray Hindu and Hindu culture in a "derogatory manner" by creating small sleazy clips in the form of Instagram reels and YouTube shorts.

Ramesh also pointed out that such clips were not only spreading misleading information about Hinduism, but also making a wide impact on the minds of youngsters such as students.