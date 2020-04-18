Coronavirus: 43 hotels in Belagavi converted into quarantine centres

District in-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar has said that the doctors treating Covid-19 patients can procure personal protection equipment (PPE) kits directly, if possible.

"The doctors can also use the certified PPE kits donated by philanthropists. Tight vigil should be maintained at quarantine centres during night also and social distance should be ensured between those sheltered in such centres," Shettar said.

The minister was speaking at a meeting of the officials to discuss measures taken for tackling Covid-19 in the district, here on Saturday.

Shettar said that the number of infected persons was rising and hence all steps should be taken to see that it does not graduate into community infection.

He said that additional police forces should be summoned, if required, for keeping an eye on quarantine centres.

Deputy Commissioner Dr S B Bommanahalli said that 43 hotels in Belagavi had been converted into quarantine centres. "Primary contacts of the infected persons have been housed in these hotels while secondary contacts are house quarantined," he said.