Coronavirus: 43 people including family members in contact with COVID-19 patient who died in Kalaburagi

Deputy commissioner B Sharat said that as the 76-year-old aged man who died on Tuesday night tested positive for COVID-19, a total 43 persons including the family members of the deceased and those who were in constant touch with him have been quarantined and the health department officials kept a close watch on them.

They have not shown symptoms of coronavirus so for. The quarantined people included those who treated the deceased in the private hospital here and the neighbours.

The family members of the deceased have been quarantined at their home in the city and the Heath department officials kept a close watch on them.

If they showed any symptoms, they will immediately be shifted to the 400-bed Isolation ward set up at the ESIC hospital in the City, he explained.