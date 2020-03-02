Karnataka schools COVID-19 alert, order to give leaves

Coronavirus alert at Karnataka schools: Govt directs to grant leave to students, staff suffering from fever, cold

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 02 2020, 00:42am ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2020, 18:16pm ist
Representative image. (PTI Photo)

The Karnataka Department of Public Instruction has directed schools across the state to grant leave to students and staff suffering from fever, cold, cough and other respiratory infections.

Taking precautionary measures following the COVID-19 (previously known as coronavirus) outbreak at the global level, the department issued a circular in this regard.

“If any student, teacher or staff is suffering from respiratory infections, they should be granted leave. They should be allowed to come back to school only after confirming from the doctor that they are cured. In case a student or staff staying at hostels develop any symptoms, they should be kept in a separate room,” the circular stated. 

In case a student or staff has recently returned from China, they should be tested for coronavirus, it further said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Wuhan Virus
Karnataka
Bengaluru
China
Comments (+)
 