Coronavirus: BS Yediyurappa laments influx into Karnataka from other states

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 18 2020, 19:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2020, 19:31 ist
B S Yediyurappa, Chief Minister, Govind Karjol, C T Ravi, P C Mohan, Tejaswi Surya, MP’s, Anil Kumble, Cricketer, Ragini Dwivedi film actor, Ministers and various department officials, Police are participated in awareness on Covid 19 Mask Day walk organised by Government of Karnataka and BBMP at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday, 18 June 2020. Photo by S K Dinesh/ DH Photo

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said Karnataka could have managed the COVID-19 pandemic better had it been able to stop the influx of people coming in from other states. 

He was speaking during the ‘Mask Day’ celebrations that saw participation from former India cricket captain Anil Kumble, Sandalwood stars Puneeth Rajkumar and Ragini Dwivedi. As part of the awareness programme, Yediyurappa led a walkathon to underline the importance of wearing face masks. 

“If only we could stop people coming from other states, we’d have been more successful in containing the spread (of the coronavirus),” Yediyurappa said while inaugurating the ‘Mask Day’ event. “But there’s still time. We need to work together.” 

Yediyurappa was referring to the fact that Karnataka’s COVID-19 tally skyrocketed with people returning from Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat and other ‘high-risk’ states.  

Hailing the services being rendered by officials, including the police personnel, Yediyurappa said Karnataka had been largely successful in managing the COVID-19 pandemic. “They are working day and night, especially Asha workers and the medical staff who have set aside their problems for the pandemic,” he said, adding that the state needed to take “stricter measures” in the coming days. 

Deputy Chief Ministers Govind Karjol and CN Ashwath Narayan, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan and others participated in the 'Mask Day' event. 

 

Karnataka
BS Yediyurappa
Coronavirus
COVID-19
masks

