Coronavirus cases cross 600 mark in Karnataka; 12 new cases, 2 deaths

COVID-19 cases crossed the 600 marks in Karnataka on Saturday as 12 new cases were added, while two deaths took the total fatalities in the state to 25.

"Today 12 new confirmed cases and two deaths were reported in the state. Total positive cases are 601, out of which 271 patients were discharged. So the remaining active cases in Karnataka is 304," Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar told reporters.

Out of these active cases, 297 are in stable condition at designated hospitals whereas seven are in Intensive Care Units, the minister said. Of the 12 new cases, four are from Bengaluru Urban, two each from Vijayapura and Tumakuru and one each from Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Belagavi and Bagalkot, Kumar said, adding that the two deaths were in Bidar and Bengaluru.

An 82-year-old patient with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) died in Bidar, while the second fatality was a 62-year-old man with a history of diabetes, hypertension, renal failure, the minister said, adding he was on chemotherapy, in Bengaluru. Underlining the high recovery rate against the number of positive cases reported, the minister said since April 26, 101 COVID-19 cases were reported whereas 113 people had been discharged. On Saturday 20 people were cured and discharged, he said.

These included six from Kalaburagi, eight from Belagavi, two from Bidar and two each from Dharwad and Bengaluru. The Minister said 53 of the total of 76 positive cases reported from Nanjangud, a COVID-19 hotspot, have been cured and discharged. Nanjangud has been declared a coronavirus hotspot after several cases linked to a pharmaceutical company there tested positive.