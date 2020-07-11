Coronavirus continues to hit frontline warriors hard

Non-stop duty in the virus-hit areas is taking its toll on the frontline warriors in the state, which is witnessing a daily jump in infections among Covid warriors, including the doctors, health workers and cops.

On Saturday, at least two dozens of virus warriors across the state tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The Magadi taluk hospital in Ramanagara district was sealed for a day on Saturday after a lady doctor tested positive for Covid-19. The hospital staff was sent for home quarantine. The district has, so far, witnessed eight medical staff test positive for the virus.

A Satanuru police station staff in Kanakapura taluk tested positive for Covid-19. The number of cops from the district to test positive for coronavirus has increased to seven.

Three journalists, a doctor, a nurse and a lab technician were among the 74 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Yadgir district on Saturday.

Five policemen, including an ASI of Humnabad police station in Bidar district, contracted the virus on Saturday. Humnabad, Bhalki Rural, Bhalki Town and Bidar New Town police stations were sanitised on Saturday after the staff tested positive for Covid, Bidar SP D L Nagesh told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Covid lab at BRIMS resumed operations on Saturday. The lab was closed for two days after four technicians were sent to home quarantine.

The community healthcare centre at Nidagundi in Vijayapura district was sealed on Saturday after two of its staff tested positive for Covid.

The Chikkaballapur zilla panchayat president is suspected to have contracted Covid-19. ZP president Chikkanarasaiah is taking treatment at M S Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru, sources said.

Meanwhile, a police constable, on Raj Bhavan duty, from Hampapur in HD Kote taluk in Mysuru district has tested positive for Covid-19 after he returned home. He's been admitted to the designated Covid hospital in Mysuru.

An ASI of Kaup police station in Udupi district and a head constable of Mulki police station also tested positive for the virus. Both are said to have contracted the disease while on the Covid duty.

