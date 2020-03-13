Coronavirus: Death due to COVID-19 triggers panic in Kalaburagi

The news of the senior citizen of Kalaburagi who died on Tuesday night due to coronavirus triggered panic and fear among the people of the city on Thursday night.

As soon as the news telecasted on television, it started circulating on mobile phones. The shocking news caused fear among the people at bus stand, railway station, hospitals and film theaters.

Several people took heels from the large gathering.

Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu had on Wednesday stated that the senior citizen has not died of suspected COVID-19. He passed away due to some other health problems. The public need not panic, he stated.

However, the Health Minister clarified on Thursday night that the aged person died of COVID-19.

An atmosphere to keep the public away from the private hospital where the deceased admitted for treatment has created.

The officials of the health department have been creating awareness about Coronavirus in schools and colleges of the city for a week. Some school managements advised their students to wear mask compulsorily. Due to which, the price of masks and sanitisers have hiked.

Students who were preparing for the annual examination were shocked by seeing the news on television in their hostels.