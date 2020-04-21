Coronavirus: Five Padarayanapura residents scare villagers 

The visit of five people from Padarayanapura in Bengaluru, considered as the hotspot for Covid-19, has scared residents of Shillangere village in the district.

All the five came to the village on Monday night.

A man, his wife, child, father-in-law and mother-in-law, who hail from the village, reside at Padarayanapura. Due to vandalism on Sunday night and increasing number of Covid-19 cases, they came to the village without informing anybody.

The local residents alerted about the visit to Asha workers and gram panchayat members. The health department staff and the police rushed to the house and kept all the five and four others at the house under home quarantine.

The blood and throat swab samples of the 9 members have been sent to Bengaluru for a report.

Members of the family broke locks of the door and came outside protesting the home quarantine. They also had arguments with the health department officials. Additional forces of police were deployed at the village following the incident.

A probe has been ordered to ascertain how the five managed to enter the district as there is strict vigil at checkpoints.

The primary enquiry revealed that the five travelled by a goods vehicle and entered the district either through a checkpoint at Ramasandra on National Highway-75 or Tornahalli checkpoint in Malur taluk.

It has come to light that the police at these checkpoints did not check the vehicle properly.

There is a dereliction of duty on part of the staff at the checkpoints. Notices will be slapped on them, deputy commissioner C Satyabhama said.