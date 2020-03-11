Coronavirus: Health dept to screen 2,000 children, parents for COVID-19

The outbreak of Covid-19 in Bengaluru has put the state government in a tight spot. With the 13-year-old daughter of the infected techie also testing positive, the state government has a daunting task of screening close to 2,000 children at her Whitefield-based school along with their parents and maids.

According to officials from the health department, the entire school staff, children, their parents and maids in their houses will be screened for any coronavirus-related symptoms.

Health department officials have already begun collecting data of the children and their parents from the school authorities.

A senior official of the health department told DH, “We are conducting reverse screening as a precaution after one of the students tested positive for the virus and visited the school regularly till March 7.”

According to officials, the 13-year-old is a Class 8 student at the school affiliated to the CBSE Board. Her father tested positive for Covid-19 which was confirmed by the state government on Monday.

Elaborating, the official said, “Screening will be done on all students from classes 1 to 12, teaching and non-teaching staff, families and maids at their houses. If any student or staff shows symptoms, they will be quarantined and samples will be sent to labs for further investigation.”

The officials revealed that there were over 40 students in the girl’s class. “The students who were in close contact with this particular girl may have interacted with others or attended some sports or co-curricular events. Hence, we are screening all to contain the possible spread of the virus,” the officer revealed.

Though the department requested school authorities to conduct screening on the school premises, several parents stopped sending their children to school. Hence, the department decided to visit them individually and screen them at their doorsteps. “If anyone tests positive, they will be shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD),” the official clarified.

Confirming the move, the school principal told DH that they have provided data related to students and their parents.

“On the health department’s request, we have submitted details of all students and staff. Classes for 5th standard students have been closed indefinitely while for Class 6 students, it has been closed till March 15. The management will later take a decision on reopening and intimate the parents,” the principal said.