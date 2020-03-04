Coronavirus impact: Mysuru witnesses fall in number of tourists

With the detection of Coronavirus (Covid-19), in parts of the country, especially in the neighbouring states, the tourism sector has taken a beating. The footfall of the foreign tourists have already declined and now, the domestic tourists are also cancelling the bookings.

The footfall started declining since a week after positive cases reported in Kerala. Deputy Director for Tourism H P Janardhan said, “The people are under fear to travel from one place to other. The fear of corona is spreading like a wildfire and many tourists are cancelling their trips. While the foreigners have chosen not to travel to India, the domestic tourists are also cancelling the trips.”

According to him, even Mysureans are avoiding going out of India. A team of 26 people had planned a tour for Singapore, but, cancelled following the Covid-19. Similarly, several tourists have cancelled their trips to Mysuru.

Janardhan said that the department has been collecting all the details of the foreign tourists, who had already visited and plan a visit to Mysuru. “We are coordinating with the Health Department officials about the foreign visitors. The health staff are deputed at the vantage places and screening of the suspected tourists will be done,” he said.

A hotelier said, “Business has affected as no online bookings have been done and a few bookings cancelled from Monday. The domestic tourists were cancelling travel as cases of Covid-19 detected in Kerala.”

Travel agents claim that the loss for domestic tour operators would be much higher, as many outgoing local tourists were also cancelling bookings after the outbreak.

“We are not getting much queries for tours. The situation may turn worse if more people are affected,” said a taxi operator.

Foreign tourists

The Health department authorities are screening the tourists, both foreign as well as domestic, at tourist spots in Hassan district. The tourists are being screened at Belur, Halebid, Shravanabelagola and other places. Besides, the authorities are also creating awareness among the visitors.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Satish Malappa said, “Thousands of people visit the tourist hotspots in the district, regularly. A dedicated ward is established to provide treatment.”