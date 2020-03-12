Coronavirus: International conferences in Karnataka to be postponed till further notice

The Health Department will send show cause notices to IT companies for issuing statements that one of their employees is COVID-19 positive. The department is also postponing all international conferences in Karnataka till further notice.

The department had strictly instructed the media to refrain using the names of companies where the two techie's work and the schools where their children study. On being asked if the same is applicable to IT companies, Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Karnataka, said, "We will issue show cause notice to companies if these statements were made publicly."

The health officials and minister said that all four COVID-19 positive cases are stable and recovering. All primary and secondary contacts are being followed up. A medical team including medical officer has been placed at apartment complex round the clock. Disinfection as per protocols have been done at all places visited by the cases since arrival in India including workplaces.

Cleaning staff in the apartment complex has been trained regarding disinfection and regular advice is being given.

Across the state, only 12 remain in health facilities. Ten of them are in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases and two in Dakshina Kannada. Additional five ambulances, in all 10, have been deployed to support COVID-19 response in Bangalore.

An 88-year-old woman was admitted to RGICD for with symptoms of coronavirus. "She's the oldest suspect the hospital has received so far," said Dr C Nagaraj, Director, RGICD. Intensivists say that children below the age of five and senior citizens above the age of 60 are more at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Their advanced age and the weak immune system make them susceptible. Officials also said out of the 2,666 students to be screened 1865 were from the school of the 13-year-old girl, the daughter of the first techie who turned positive.