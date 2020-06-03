Coronavirus: Kalaburagi records 100-plus cases for second straight day 

Kalaburagi district recorded 100-plus Covid-19 cases for the second straight day on Wednesday. With 105 fresh infections, the district galloped ahead of Udupi and Bengaluru Urban districts to hold the unwanted number one spot in the list of highest Covid-19 cases in the state. A flurry of cases in the last two days has taken Kalaburagi district’s tally past 500-mark.

According to Health department’s bulletin, all 105 new cases have a travel history to Maharashtra. Most of the cases reported on Wednesday are people in the age group of 25 to 45. What’s more disturbing is a total of 15 children, aged between 1 and 8, have tested positive for the virus. The district, as on June 3, has 375 active cases.

Following the direction by the state government, the district administration had sent as many as 28,857 people home from institutional quarantine. Many of them were waiting for their test reports.

Tens of thousands had returned to the district from Maharashtra by two Shramik Special trains and over 700 buses.

Maharashtra returnees continue to give nightmare to Raichur district administration. A total of 35 positive cases were reported from the district. Among the fresh cases are eight children and as many women. The district had zero cases till May 18. But in less than two weeks, it saw 268 cases.

Throat swab samples of nine Maharashtra returnees in Yadgir district returned positive for Covid-19. The district’s case count has jumped to 299 including one death. present.

A 45-year-old woman from Ballari, suffering from severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), has tested positive for Covid-19. She’s been admitted to the designated Covid-19 hospital in Ballari.

In a worrying trend, interstate travellers, mostly from Maharashtra, continued to add to Udupi district’s Covid-19 tally. The coastal district on Wednesday saw 62 fresh cases, all with a travel history to the western state.

Davangere district recorded three fresh cases, including a death. An 80-year-old woman had symptoms of fever, breathlessness and cough. She was brought dead to the designated Covid Hospital in Davangere on May 29. Her throat sample has returned positive for the virus on Wednesday. With this the toll in the state has increased to 53.