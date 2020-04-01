Coronavirus: Karnataka among top 10 states contributing over 80% of COVID-19 cases in India

Ten states contribute to more than 80 percent of India’s total COVID-19 cases and Karnataka is one among them.

Maharashtra, Kerala, UP, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Punjab are the others. While there are multiple emerging hotspots in Karnataka with a high number of confirmed cases, where immediate containment is needed, Bengaluru is among the top seven cities, where more than 30 cases each have been reported. As on Tuesday night, Bengaluru had 45 confirmed cases, seven had been discharged and the city has witnessed one death so far.

Another cause for worry is that another city in Karnataka, Mysuru, is also among the top 25 hotspots in the country and, Chikkaballapura is among emerging hotspots during the last 14 days. According to Tuesday's daily status report of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in the last 14 days alone, Bengaluru Urban had seen 23 cases.

According to the state's daily bulletin as on Tuesday, Mysuru had 14 cases and Chikkaballapura had nine. It may be recalled that Mysuru-based pharmaceutical company's employees, around 12 of them, have tested positive as on Tuesday, and the source of infection remains a mystery. In Chikkaballapur, a patient who returned from a trip to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, ended up forming the second largest cluster of patients in the state.

Among the best practices by states, the union government has recognised that the Karnataka government has asked all those under home quarantine to send 14 selfies to the government per day, one every hour from 7 am to 9 pm, using the Quarantine Watch app. Any defaulters are liable to be shifted to a mass quarantine centre, and this has been lauded as a good practice.

According to the MoHFW's report 1,200 isolation beds, 15 ICU beds and 20 ventilators at Victoria Hospital, selected as the dedicated treatment facility, in Bengaluru Urban is 'being developed'.