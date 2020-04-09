Coronavirus: Karnataka Cabinet cuts 30% salary, allowances of MLAs, ministers

The Cabinet on Thursday decided to cut 30% salary and allowances of all MLAs, MLCs and ministers amounting to Rs 15.36 crore.

In the emergency meeting, the Cabinet also took stock of measures to tackle drinking water shortage in drought-hit taluks and free ration for 2.50 lakh people without ration cards.

According to Law Minister J C Madhuswamy, the Cabinet decided to promulgate three ordinances, the first allowing the government to divert 30% of salary and allowances of all legislators to fund the COVID-19 relief. "We have the consent of all political leaders for this," he said.

The second ordinance allowed deferring of GST remittals until June. The third ordinance was regarding relaxations for farmers in a few districts where they face cases under the provisions of the Land Grabbing Act, Madhuswamy said.

The state government will also distribute rations for two months to around 2.50 lakh people without ration cards, Madhuswamy said. "Even those whose applications for a ration card are pending will get ration," he said. "Those whose applications have been rejected will not be covered."

Farmers who cultivated flowers (floriculture) are facing losses due to decline in demand. Measures are also being initiated to compensate them based on reports submitted by deputy commissioners, Madhuswamy said.

With 49 taluks across 18 districts declared drought-hit, the government has released Rs 1 crore to each taluk to ensure drinking water supply in these districts. "In other taluks, there's a provision of Rs 25 lakh, which the Cabinet decided to increase to Rs 50 lakh," the law minister said.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters that tanker water was being supplied to 271 villages in the state. "We have taken measures to ensure that there is no shortage of fodder for cattle during the lockdown," he said.