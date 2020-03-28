Coronavirus: Karnataka DGP's appeal to philanthropists wanting to support

Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood on Saturday asked philanthropists who want to support the poor during the lockdown to leave food at the nearby police station, who will ensure that it reaches the needy.

The DGP has asked the Bengaluru City police Commissioner to take steps in this regard and ensure fair distribution.

All philanthropists, in case you want to support poor. Leave cooked, packed , simple food at the police station and it will reach poor. @CPBlr pl announce a nodal officer for deciding the police station for fair distribution. https://t.co/bdtm0EgXLm — DGP KARNATAKA (@DgpKarnataka) March 28, 2020

"All philanthropists, in case you want to support poor. Leave cooked, packed, simple food at the police station and it will reach poor. @CPBlr pl announce a nodal officer for deciding the police station for fair distribution," Sood wrote on his official twitter handle.

Bengaluru police's initiative of distributing food, snacks, water and certain essential requirements to those in need has received wide appreciation.

While some police stations are alreadyproviding food to poor and those in need by collecting it from sponsors, coupleof them have even hired a cook, who is preparing food with assistancefrom women police staff for the needy.

The lockdown has affected the poor who depend on their daily wages for livelihood.